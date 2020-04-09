Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin wanted by Atletico Madrid and Sevilla

Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla have both been linked with a move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

A report in Marca builds on news from Italy that the duo from La Liga are both keen on the Spaniard, who came through the youth system at Barcelona.

Bellerin has a contract in London until 2023 but it is said that he could consider a return to Spain, where he left in 2011 to join the Gunners.

The Catalan has appeared in 195 first-team appearances for Arsenal and has played in every major competition for the club – helping them to FA Cup successes in 2015 and 2017.

Italian side Inter have also been linked to the right-back – who won all of his three caps for the Spanish national team in 2016.

The report claims Sevilla are looking to bolster the position as Jesus Navas is now 34 and Alejandro Pozo is not yet ready to be a first-team regular.