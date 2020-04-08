Valencia’s January signing already leaving after wretched loan

It’s been a difficult couple of seasons for Alessandro Florenzi, and he could be on the move once again this summer.

The Roma youth product was captain of his boyhood team and a regular feature in the side for many years, but changes in management meant he played less and less, and he finally made a tearful move to Valencia in January to get more playing time.

That move has worked out very poorly – a red card in his second game for the club was a dreadful way to begin, and he was never really able to recover the faith of his boss, Albert Celades.

Even worse, the season was then cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before the 29 year old had a chance to get back in the team.

That puts him in a tricky situation, with his escape route from Roma suddenly now turning out to be a dead end. According to Marca, Valencia aren’t keen on spending the €15m it would take to make his loan permanent.

The good news, however, is that there is still plenty of interest from back in Serie A, with Atalanta and Fiorentina apparently interested in the Italy international.