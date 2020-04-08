Two goalkeeper targets named as Atletico look to reshuffle squad

La Liga clubs are trying their best to plan for the future despite not knowing when football will restart, and what form the transfer window will take this year.

Big signings may be off the table – at least until there’s a little more certainty about the window’s shape, but teams are still planning smaller moves as if everything were normal.

AS’s Atletico correspondent Patricia Cazon, for example, reports that the Madrid side are looking to find a new back-up to Jan Oblak in goal.

Antonio Adan has been well behaved sitting on the bench for Atleti for two years, but he’s too good to spend his career doing that, and looks set to move on

The two favourites to replace him, according to Cazon are Jose Sa of Olympiacos and Marko Dmitrovic of Eibar.

The pair provide plenty of ability without huge price tags or expectations to play beyond a couple of games per season. The sale of Adan should cover the costs of buying them, and they can enjoy a couple of seasons sitting on the bench watching the impressive Oblak keeping clean sheets.