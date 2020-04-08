Top European clubs want Real Madrid playmaker despite off years

James Rodriguez is in a tricky situation, but there are ways out.

The Colombian signed for Real Madrid on the back of a superb 2014 World Cup, and for a while it looked as though the side from the capital had gone great business. But over the years he’s drifted away from Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

He was sent on loan to Bayern Munich, who didn’t want to buy him in the end, meaning an unwanted return (for all parties) to the Bernabeu this season. He’s managed to win back some favour, but is clearly not wanted there, and according to AS will leave for good this summer.

The good news is that the flashes he’s continued to show over the last few months have kept sides interested in him. Juventus, Napoli, Man United and Everton are all named by Tomas Roncero as potential landing spots, and given he still carries a hint of that superstar status from 2014, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a quite fierce bidding war for the Colombian.