Super agent wants to “take a great footballer” to Real Madrid

The status of this summer transfer window is totally uncertain, but that hasn’t stopped super-agent Mino Raiola opening up his market stall on the steps of the Bernabeu.

Raiola, who represents players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti and plenty of other world class talents regularly linked with moves to Real Madrid, has emphasised in quotes carried by Marca today that he maintains an excellent relationship with Los Blancos, and that he hopes to put more players there soon.

“My relations with Madrid are very good. I have a great hope that one day I can take a great footballer there,” he hinted in typical agent style.

As he points out, he currently only has one man on the books at Valdebebas – Alphonse Areola – and he’s only on loan.

But when there’s a club as big as Real Madrid and an agent as powerful as Raiola, there’s bound to be business between the two. He may be exaggerating how good his relations are with the senior figures at Madrid, but that doesn’t mean the two parties aren’t going to do very big business together soon.