Real Madrid’s latest wonderkid target told to stay in France

Eduardo Camavinga will have his pick of Europe’s top clubs this summer, but according to his current coach, he should stay put at Rennes and continue developing.

The 17 year old broke into the team earlier this season, and his incredibly physical and mental maturity make him play like a seasoned pro. He’s unquestionably one of the hottest prospects in Europe, and as always Real Madrid are hovering ready to snap him up should he become available.

But Mundo Deportivo report that manager Julen Stephan has urged his young prodigy to stay put for at least another year in Ligue 1, pointing out that he still has years left “to fly” at a big club, and the best thing for his development now is to stay and keep playing every week.

It’s good advice, but we’ve seen countless times before how hard it is to turn down Los Blancos once they come calling. If Real put the money on the table, it’s hard to imagine Rennes or Camavinga saying no.