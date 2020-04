Chelsea to agree loan deal for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea and Barcelona are locked in negotiations for a loan arrangement for Philippe Coutinho, report Diario Sport.

It follows a similar report in Diario Sport last week that the two clubs were locked in negotiations, with it now being said that the Blaugrana are pushing for a compulsory purchase option to be included in the deal.

Representatives of Chelsea have contacted the player’s agents regarding a transfer this year and the Blues hope to pounce on the indecision over the Brazilian’s future.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and even Leicester City are all said to hold an interest for Coutinho, but Chelsea are ahead of them all in their intentions.

The good relationship between the Europa League holders and Coutinho’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, is said to be key.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.