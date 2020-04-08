Chelsea should be chasing Atletico reserve keeper as bargain Kepa competition

Teams at all levels of world football are waiting to see when this summer’s transfer window will be – and how the world economy will look once it does open – but that hasn’t stopped sporting directors and managers around the globe continuing to plan for next season, whenever it might take place.

Atletico Madrid weren’t planning to make any major moves in case, after an expensive couple of summers, but they still have plenty of pruning to do.

One player now looking set to leave the Metropolitano is Antonio Adan. The goalkeeper has spent two seasons backing up Jan Oblak, but after featuring just twice this season, it’s time for the former Real Betis stopper to move on.

In AS today, Atleti correspondent Patricia Cazon focused on his two possible replacements on the bench in Madrid, rather than the teams who might want to sign the 32 year old. She mentions Betis’ interest in bringing their old stalwart back, but no interest from outside Spain.

There is no indication that Chelsea are interested in the Real Madrid youth product, but one might expect that to change at some point. The Blues are heavily invested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, and will be reluctant to spend big again so soon after buying him.

Adan is in his prime and could come in for a reasonable fee to compete with Kepa. He would represent a huge upgrade on Willy Caballero, who is currently doing that job, and could either play to a high standard, or at least push Arrizabalaga into raising his game.

Atletico get the opportunity to cash in on a player they got for free, Adan gets a much better chance of playing than he does while stuck behind Oblak (as well as a big pay rise), and Chelsea get a cheap upgrade in a vital position.

If the scouts at Stamford Bridge haven’t thought about this one yet, maybe they should start now?