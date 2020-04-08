Chelsea and Arsenal join queue of top sides who want Real Madrid youth star

Real Madrid have had great success loaning out their youth academy right backs to the Bundesliga. So much, success, in fact, that they have a big decision to make this summer.

Los Blancos sent Dani Carvajal to Bayer Leverkusen to learn his trade, and he returned to Spain to immediately become one of the world’s best in his position.

After him, Hakim Achraf, another Castilla player, was sent to Dortmund, and he’s just had a couple of brilliant years on loan there.

He’s due to come back to his parent club this summer, and they will have to decide what to do with him. According to Mundo Deportivo, there is a queue of SEVEN teams forming for his signature – Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Juventus PSG and Bayern Munich are ready to compete with Borussia Dortmund, who would like to make his loan deal permanent.

Of course all that interest should probably show Real that they have a serious player on their hands, and they should do everything they can to convince him to return to Spain this summer to compete with Carvajal going forward.

It will all depend on the outcome of his chat with Zinedine Zidane.