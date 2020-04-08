Barcelona to consider 24 year old if contract talks with super-keeper fail

Barcelona already have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the form of Marc Andre Ter Stegen, and a very capable backup in Neto, so one wouldn’t expect the position to be anywhere near the top of their list of priorities for this summer’s transfer window.

But the fact that their German number one is holding out on signing a new contract is causing concern, and according to Catalan paper Sport, the Blaugrana have made Ajax keeper Andre Onana their top option to replace Ter Stegen should a contract not be sorted.

Onana has excelled in Holland and in the Champions League in recent years – including in last season’s memorable elimination of Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

In reality, Ter Stegen probably wants to stay, and Barca definitely want to keep him. This whole dance of him pretending he might go, and the club pretending they’re ready to replace him, is all part of the renegotiation dance, and we would be shocked if everything isn’t wrapped up neatly soon enough.