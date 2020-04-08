Barcelona finally ready to bring attacking Brazilian full-back to Nou Camp

Barcelona are looking to strengthen this summer, but one of their key additions might be someone they already own.

According to AS today, the Blaugrana are very impressed by the progress of Emerson this season, and they will be looking to integrate him into the first team squad at the Nou Camp for their next campaign – whenever that is.

Barca signed the Brazilian in January 2019, in a deal with Betis that would see the side from Seville pay part of the fee to keep him for two years. He’s flourished for them despite a tricky couple of years, and it’s no wonder the team planners in Catalonia have decided to bring their latest Brazilian asset back to have a crack at the first team.

The current option in that position for Quique Setien is Nelson Semedo, whose signing hasn’t really worked out. If Emerson does indeed join his parent club this summer, former Benfica man Semedo is the one who might lose out.