Tebas claims Lionel Messi exit ‘would not be a drama’ and Barcelona star ‘could not fix’ Serie A financial problems

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Barcelona star Lionel Messi leaving Spain ‘would not be a drama’ for La Liga and he ‘could not fix’ Serie A’s financial problems.

The league chief was responding to comments from former Inter owner Massimo Moratti, as reported via Marca, that the Milanese giants could move to sign the Argentine star.

Moratti had mischievously hinted that Messi would not be out of the Nerazzurri’s range amid discussions of Barcelona being hugely keen to land Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez’s release clause in Milan stands at €111m and there have been suggestions that Blaugrana players could be used in part exchange, with Moratti saying even Messi would not be out of the question.

However, in a video conference call with international journalists on Tuesday, La Liga boss Tebas was in bullish mood and said that the league would not suffer any damage should it’s star player depart.

Tebas referenced the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo – from Real Madrid to Juventus – in 2018 and also said that Serie A’s financial problems had no quick solutions.

“I would like Messi to stay here, but if he did leave, it would not be a drama,” Tebas said, as cited by El Desmarque. “People said La Liga would lose money if Cristiano Ronaldo left, but instead we are continuing to earn more, even in Portugal. Big stars will help but are not essential for a league.

“I do not think Messi’s arrival could resolve the problems of Serie A, which are tied to their terrible relation between high debts and insufficient revenue.

“The Serie A figures are under real financial stress and Leo Messi could not fix those problems – the financial issues are much worse in Italy than they are in Spain or Germany.”