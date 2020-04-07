‘Now or never’ for Chelsea forward Willian to join Barcelona

It is ‘now or never’ for Chelsea forward Willian to agree to join Barcelona, according to a report in Catalan outlet Diario Sport.

It is said that with the player’s contract at Stamford Bridge expiring – and his market value remaining €30m – it is the perfect time for Barcelona to complete a deal, with Brazilian media outlet UOL recently reporting the player had rejected a two-year contract extension offer in London.

Pep Guardiola was linked with bringing him to the Camp Nou, however no move materialised, and he moved on to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala before joining Chelsea.

Despite his success in England, Barcelona have consistently retained a passing interest in the 31-year old, and reports in both the Spanish and British press linked them with a move when Ernesto Valverde was at the helm.

The impacts of Valverde’s departure in January and the appointment of Quique Setien are unclear on any reported interest, but the club are short in their attacking department.

It has been claimed by reports that no transfer fee, the player’s versatility and goal output will all be key behind the move.

In December, is was claimed by English tabloid newspaper the Sun that Willian would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of a move to the Catalan giants.