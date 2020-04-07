La Liga not expecting Spanish football to return before end of May

La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out a return of football before the end of May but has reiterated his desire to complete the 2019/20 campaign.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely and the country is in the midst of a state of emergency which will stay in place until 26 April at the earliest.

As highlighted by The Association Press, league chief Tebas held a conference call with international journalists on Tuesday morning to clarify the league’s current stance.

Tebas went on to say that the league was considering all options and paths in order to complete the outstanding fixtures of the current campaign.

He went on to say that fixtures being staged behind closed doors was an extremely likely outcome, while reduced capacities may begin to be introduced at a suitable point and upon the advise of the health authorities.

The league stands to lose a significant sum of money regardless of the outcome, with a minimum of €150m set to be lost and a potential of €1billion should no more remaining games be played.