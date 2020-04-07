Iker Casillas: ‘I would like to return to Real Madrid one day’

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, currently running to be the next president of the Spanish FA, has said: ‘I would like to return to Real Madrid one day’.

In May last year, the 38-year-old fell ill during training with Porto and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Whilst that was a success and Casillas was discharged five days later, it had appeared unlikely that he would return to first-team football but despite training this season, he has not played any first-team games and he is now running against Luis Rubiales to be president of the Spanish FA.

Casillas is one of the most decorated players in Spain’s history, playing over 700 games for Madrid before joining Porto in 2015.

He won three Champions Leagues with the capital giants, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup in his 167 caps for La Roja.

“I would like to return to Real Madrid one day,” Casillas told Spanish youtuber DjMariio, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo. “I consider it to be my home even though I have been away for five years. The link is palpable. I had 25 years there. Of course I am convinced that someday I will return to the club.”

Casillas also spoke in support of Zinedine Zidane’s position at the helm of Madrid: “You come from winning four Champion Leagues (in five years). It is difficult to know how to improve. We have become very demanding with this Real Madrid.”