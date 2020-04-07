Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu calls for multiple board resignations

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is calling for the resignation of several members of the club’s board as he attempts to remodel the list of directors.

As first reported by El Mundo Deportivo, Bartomeu wants to reshape the top level of the club ahead of his final year at the helm of the presidency.

The Catalan sports outlet adds that the 57-year-old wants to form a team whose focus and emphasis is on the present-day of the club, rather than focusing long-term – with Bartomeu’s term due to end in 2021.

There have been several controversies at the top of the club in recent months with the report claiming that many professional relationships have been damaged irreversibly.

It was even suggested by allies that Bartomeu should consider his resignation to allow a continue candidate to step in and continue supporting policies promoted by the current president.

Now it appears certain that several resignations will arrive followed by a series of new appointments.