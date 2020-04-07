Barcelona eye Sevilla defenders for Ivan Rakitic swap deal

Barcelona are considering Sevilla defenders Diego Carlos (pictured) or Jules Kounde in a deal which would take Ivan Rakitic back to the Andalusian club.

The Croatian international’s deal runs out at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 and his preference is for a return to the Andalusian club, whom he captained to the Europa League title in 2014.

Now Diario Sport say that whilst Sevilla are not in a financial position to offer straight-up cash for the central midfielder, they could be willing to include one of the defenders in an operation.

It is claimed that the two central defenders – who both were signed by Los Rojiblancos last summer – are the side’s two players who interest the Catalan giants most.

Diego Carlos moved to European football from Brazil in 2014 and represented Portuguese club Estoril along with playing for FC Porto’s B side, before a move to France in 2016, where he impressed for three campaigns for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sevilla signed the central defender from Nantes in a €15m deal last summer and he has been involved in 31 games to date this campaign.

Kounde arrived at Sevilla from Bordeaux last summer in a €25m move after making 70 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 club over the previous two seasons, netting four goals.