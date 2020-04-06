Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista set for La Roja switch

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista is set to complete his Spanish naturalisation, according to reports from Diario AS.

The Brazilian born centre back stated his intention to change nationality at the start of the season and represent Spain at international level.

The former Arsenal man was granted permission to change by FIFA, but his switch has been delayed by the ongoing Covid 19 lock down.

Paulista has completed the mandatory A2 Spanish language diploma and a constitutional test, via the Cervantes Institute.

However, the final step, a formal swearing on the constitution, has been set back due to a public services shut down in Spain.

If Paulista receives his passport this summer, he will be eligible for Luis Enrique’s first games back in charge of the national team.

La Roja face Switzerland, Ukraine and Germany in the UEFA Nations League at the start of 2020-21, but those games are also currently postponed as part of the lock down.