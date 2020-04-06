Real Madrid want Tottenham star Harry Kane

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a big money summer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international has hinted in recent weeks that he is open to leaving North London, if the club did not match his competitive ambitions.

That has led increased speculation of a future exit, with reports from Diario Sport claiming Los Blancos are eyeing a bid.

The report states Zinedine Zidane wants to offload Serbian forward Luka Jovic this summer.

Serie A side Napoli are reportedly interested in a €50M move for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man, and that would free up additional funds for Kane.

The 28-year old is under contract at the Premier League side until 2024, and Spurs have proven themselves to be firm negotiators in the past, with the transfers of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Kane is currently valued at €150M by Jose Mourinho’s side, however, chairman Daniel Levy could push for closer to €200M.