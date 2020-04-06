Real Madrid reject Manchester City interest in Raphael Varane

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly rejected any potential interest from Manchester City in defender Raphael Varane.

The French international was linked with a possible exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

However, boss Zinedine Zidane convinced the 26-year old to remain in the Spanish capital, as a key part of his future team plans.

The former Lens centre back has been ever present for Zidane so far in 2019-20, alongside club captain Sergio Ramos.

But despite appearing content to remain in Spain, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Pep Guardiola is monitoring his situation.

However, Los Blancos are likely to reject any interest in Varane, who has a bumper €500M release clause included his contract at the club.

The only potential route for future transfer negotiations could appear if Varane opts not to sign a new deal with the La Liga side, with his current contract set to expire in 2022.