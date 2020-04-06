Mother of Pep Guardiola dies from coronavirus

Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió has died after contracting coronavirus, aged 82.

A City club statement on Twitter read: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”