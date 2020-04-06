Massimo Moratti: Lionel Messi is an option for Inter Milan

Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has speculated the Italian side could make a shock move for Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a bid for Inter star Lautaro Martinez, when his €111M release clause is activated.

However, Moratti has mischievously hinted he is open to negotiations, if Messi is included in a prospective deal.

“I do not think Messi is a forbidden dream at all, he told an interview with Italian radio station Radio Rai, reported via Marca.

“He is in the final stretch of his contract, and it would be a tremendous effort to bring him here.

The current context we are in, things can change, for positive or negative.

I think we will see some strange things by the end of the year.

Maybe Lautaro leaving could be part of an operation to bring Messi in.”

Morrati’s comments will surprise both Inter and Barcelona fans, as speculation begins to intensify over Martinez potentially heading for the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international’s clause comes into play in July, meaning Barcelona only have a small window of opportunity.

However the chances of Messi being included in a bidding war are slim, due to Barcelona’s unwillingness to sell their captain.

The 33-year old is likely to agree a new contract in the coming months that will see him end his career in Catalonia.