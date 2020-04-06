L’Equipe: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

PSG pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are set to remain at the club for the 2020-21 season, according to reports from L’Equipe.

Neymar has been linked with a €150M return to Barcelona this summer, whilst Mbappe is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid.

However, the French newspaper claims the expected financial pressure of the ongoing Covid 19 suspension will have a significant impact on their respective transfer budgets.

Both players are under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022, but Neymar has strongly indicated his desire to go back to Spain.

The La Liga pair could now look to focus their attentions on alternative targets ahead of next season.

Quique Setien’s side continue to be linked with a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who has a release clause of €111M at the San Siro.

Real Madrid may opt to prioritise strengthening in midfield, with Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Fabian Ruiz all linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.