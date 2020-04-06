Chelsea to offer €80M for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Premier League side Chelsea are prepared to offer €80M this summer, to bring Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho to the club.

The Brazilian international has been widely linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, after failing to secure a first team spot.

He is unlikely to make his loan at Bayern Munich a permanent switch, with a Premier League return the most likely outcome.

The Bavarians have a €120M purchase clause included in the deal, but due to a difficult time in Germany, his value has dropped.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Frank Lampard’s side are now willing to offer €80M for the 27-year old.

With Willian and Pedro both leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, Lampard will highlight his attack as a key area to strengthen.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to make a loss on the €120M they paid to Liverpool for Coutinho back in 2018, to free up funds for other summer targets.