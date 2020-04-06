Barcelona among clubs interested in Milan defender Theo Hernandez

Barcelona are among the clubs who could look to sign Milan full-back Theo Hernandez this summer, according to Marca.

The report claims the left-back – who was formerly on the books at both Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid – could be on the market this summer after impressing during his debut season with the Rossoneri.

It is said by the report that the player’s market value sits at €40m – twice the €20m sum that Milan signed paid to Madrid last summer, following an impressive campaign where he has netted six goals in 25 outings.

The report continues that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City are among the other clubs pursuing a deal for the younger brother of Lucas Hernandez – who joined Bayern Munich from Atleti last summer.

Theo first came to prominence during the 2016/17 on a loan spell with Alaves, before he moved across Madrid from Atletico to Real that summer in a €24m deal.

After failing to settle at Los Blancos and losing his way during a loan stint at Real Sociedad, he is now showing his best form in Serie A.

Barcelona are keen on upgrading the left-back position to add competition to Jordi Alba, with last summer’s signing Junior Firpo enduring a tough debut campaign at the Camp Nou.