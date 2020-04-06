Atletico Madrid refund fans after Liverpool reject request following coronavirus fears

Atletico de Madrid have refunded 290 fans who did not travel to Anfield due to coronavirus fears after Liverpool rejected a request to return their money.

There were 3,000 Atleti fans who travelled to Merseyside for the Champions League Round of 16 clash last month, but a minority chose not to travel upon the behest of the Spanish government and health authorities.

The match at Anfield was held the day after Madrid announced that all its schools and colleges would shut due to the virus, which was also declared a pandemic the day before the match on 11 March.

782 confirmed coronavirus cases had been declared in Madrid by that date – just short of half of the Spanish total – while 35 Spaniards had died ahead of the game.

By this stage, all Spanish matches had been declared to be played behind closed doors – while days later football in Spain was suspended indefinitely.

As outlined by Diario AS, Liverpool rejected a request to refund the 290 fans who did not travel from Madrid – as advised by the Spanish government – to the value of €17,000, with Atleti deciding to cover the costs.

Diego Simeone’s side memorably won the game 3-2 after extra time, coming from two goals down to stun the European champions and advance through to the quarter-finals.