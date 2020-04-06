Atletico Madrid eye Real Betis’ Aissa Mandi

Ateltico Madrid are reportedly tracking Real Betis centre back Aissa Mandi, as one of their defensive targets this summer.

Diego Simeone’s side have been linked with a host of defenders, amid reports he is looking to strengthen his back line.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Algerian international Mandi is the latest to be connected with a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 28-year old was linked with Los Rojiblancos last summer, prior to their move for Espanyol’s Mario Hermoso.

However, after another season of La Liga football, Mandi has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent defenders.

The former Stade de Reims man could also be a cheaper option than some of the other names linked with Atletico, as he enters the final year of his contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

If Real Betis are willing to let him go, he could be available for around €15M in the coming months.