Alvaro Ordiozola remains confident of Real Madrid future

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola is confident of his future at the club, despite growing speculation he could leave this summer.

The Spanish international, who joined Los Blancos in 2018, is currently on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

However, after failing to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s side, or secure a permanent move to Germany, he now looks set for an exit.

But despite the continuing rumours of a move, the 24-year old believes he can force his way back into the Frenchman’s plans.

“I am very calm, and I have 100% confidence in myself, he told an interview with Marca.

“Zidane did not want me to leave in January, but I have to thank him for thinking of what was best for me at the time.

I have never asked him why I haven’t played more, but I am confident my time will come at Madrid.

At the end of the season we will talk about the future, but I feel the love and respect of Zidane.”

Odriozola is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024, but the club are reportedly open to offers in the region of €15M.

The Basque native could find himself as third choice at right back next season, with Achraf Hakimi returning from Borussia Dortmund.

The Moroccan international has also been linked with a move away, but Zidane appears determined to bring him back, as competition for Dani Carvajal.