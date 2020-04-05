Real Betis join the race for Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquleme

Real Betis have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs showing an interest in Atletico Madrid’s rising star Rodrigo Riquelme.

The 20-year old was given a La Liga debut by Diego Simeone back in September 2019, and he has been the star of the club’s reserve side this season.

Riquelme is out of contract in June, and despite Atletico working on a new deal for him, no agreement has been reached due to the ongoing Covid 19 lock down.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis will now challenge Real Madrid, Valencia, Ajax and Celtic for him this summer.

However, despite the growth of interest, Atletico remain hopeful of agreeing a new contract, for a player tipped for a big future.

But, at 20, Riquleme is likely to be demanding a greater first team role than he currently has at the club, and Simeone is well stocked with midfielders ahead of the 2020-21 season