PSG quoted €75M for Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed to a price of €75M with Napoli, for Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly.

The two clubs are rumoured to be interested in the Senegalese international, however, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim PSG have moved ahead of Quique Setien’s side.

The report states that PSG have acted swiftly to source a replacement for Thiago Silva, who is out of contract in June.

Despite being under contract with the Serie A side until 2023, Napoli are open to a sale, if their asking price is met.

Currently Gennaro Gattuso’s side want €80M for the 28-year old centre back, with PSG initially only offering €70M.

However, that situation now looks to have potentially changed, with a compromise offer of €75M on the table.

Barcelona are likely to continue to monitor the situation, although the Catalan side do have other reported defensive targets.

Setien has already been linked with summer moves for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.