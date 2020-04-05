Premier League interest in Sevilla target Maxime Lopez

Sevilla will be pressured in the race to sign Marseille star Maxime Lopez, with three Premier League sides now interested in the French U21 international.

Julen Lopetegui’s side were linked with the midfielder during the January transfer window, after having an €8M bid rejected last summer.

However, due to the ongoing suspension of football during the Covid 19 lock down, reports from Marca claim Marseille will lower their asking price.

Lopez is rated at €15M by the Ligue 1 club, however, as he moves into the final year of his contract, that could drop to €8M.

But despite being the front runner to sign him this summer, the report also claims Sevilla will now be challenged by Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham.

Villa are only likely to make a move if they remain in the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, but the other two sides could be genuine challengers to Lopetegui in the coming months.