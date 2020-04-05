Napoli lower Fabian Ruiz’s asking price to €60M

Serie A side Napoli have reportedly lowered their asking price for Barcelona and Real Madrid’s midfield target Fabian Ruiz to €60M.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis had previously claimed the club would only consider offers of €80M for Ruiz this summer.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, that price has now been lowered by €20M.

Ruiz’s agent Angel Torres has confirmed Napoli want to agree a new long term deal for the ex Real Betis man, including a €180M release clause.

However, Torres also admitted he is aware of Real Madrid’s interest, but declined to confirm if an offer had been made.

An additional report from the Catalan newspaper claims Los Blancos could sell Luka Jovic to Napoli, to facilitate a bid for Ruiz.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are interested in a move for the Serbian international, with Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik set to leave the club.

Allowing Jovic to join the Serie A side, could give Zinedine Zidane’s side the edge over rivals Barcelona in the race for the Spanish international.