Mino Raiola wants Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid

Super agent Mino Raiola reportedly wants his client Matthijs de Ligt to leave Serie A giants Juventus for Real Madrid this summer.

Raiola brokered a €75M transfer of the Dutch international from Ajax to Italy ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the 20-year old has endured a mixed first season in Turin, leading to growing reports he could be set for a quick exit.

Reports from ABC, via Mundo Deportivo, claim that Raiola wants to negotiate a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Ligt is rumoured to have asked Raiola to assess the market for potential options, and believes he would adapt better to Spanish football than he has done in Italy.

However, Maurizio Sarri is unlikely to be open to a sale, with de Ligt under contract at the club until 2024.

Any potential move from Los Blancos would need to include a world record fee for a defender, in the region of €90M.