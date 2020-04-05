Donny van de Beek: Real Madrid move is not decided

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has dismissed rumours he has already agreed a summer move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Dutch international was widely linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

However, no formal offer was made to the Eredivisie club, and the 22-year old remained in the Netherlands.

But despite reportedly retaining an interest in signing him, van de Beek has denied a transfer has been confirmed.

“Playing in the sun is always nice, but no, I have not started Spanish classes yet, he joked in a interview with Dutch magazine Helden, reported via Marca.

“Nothing is agreed, and everything is still in the open.

I know I am loved here at Ajax.

Any move would depend on a positive feeling from another club, and knowing I would play regularly and fit into the system.”

Real Madrid are not likely to spend as much as last summer’s €350M spending spree by Zinedine Zidane.

However the French boss is likely to add some additions, with midfield a priority.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba remains a target, despite the Premier League side’s insistence he will remain at Old Trafford.

If there is no movement for Pogba, Zidane will look at van de Beek, and Napoli star Fabian Ruiz as possible options.