Diego Carlos open to Sevilla exit

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has confirmed he would be prepared to leave the club, if the right offer came along in future.

The Brazilian centre back has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, after an excellent first season in La Liga.

The 27-year old has been ever present for Julen Lopetegui’s side in 2019-20, following a move from Nantes last summer.

Despite being under contract until 2024, with a €75M release clause, Carlos admitted he is away of interest in him.

“Coming to Sevilla was a big leap for me, he told a interview with Muchodeporte, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“If I ever leave Sevilla, it would only be for a much bigger club, as Sevilla is a great club.

For now, I am concentrated on playing for Sevilla.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly in the market for a new centre back, with Croatian international Dejan Lovren set to leave the club.

However, they are unlikely to pay his full release clause, particularly if he is earmarked as a squad option.

Real Madrid have been linked with a defensive signing, as a long term replacement for Sergio Ramos, and could remain interested.

Atletico Madrid spent €70M on defenders last season, and Diego Simeone is likely to be looking for a cut price deal.