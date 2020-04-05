Celta Vigo’s Fedor Smolov breaks Covid 19 lock down rules

Celta Vigo striker Fedor Smolov has reportedly broken the rules of the Spanish state of alarm, by flying to Russia this weekend.

According to reports from Marca, the Russian international was denied permission to leave by the club, despite ‘repeated requests’.

The Galician club have confirmed they are aware of Smolov’s controversial exit, and will deal with the matter internally when he returns to Spain.

The former Lokomotiv Moscow informed Celta he intends to return once he has resolved a ‘personal matter’.

In order to find a way around the flight ban between Spain and Russia, the 30-year old chartered a private jet for the trip.

A further report, from The Guardian, claims Smolov returned to Russia to attend the 18th birthday of fiancee Maria Yumasheva – granddaughter of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

Smolov is the second Celta Vigo player to break the lock down rules in recent weeks, after winger Pione Sisto drove home to Denmark without the club’s permission.