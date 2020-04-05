Barcelona linked with summer moves for Eredivisie trio

Barcelona are reportedly considering summer bids for highly rated Dutch trio Donyell Malen, Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs.

La Blaugrana want to lower the average age of their squad, with younger stars targeted ahead of the 2021-21 campaign.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club have sent scouts to the Netherlands, as they look for alternatives to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Former Arsenal youth team player Malen was a target for the Catalan side before he left the Emirates Stadium for PSV in 2017.

The 21-year old is contracted to Ernest Faber’s side until 2024, but despite interest from the Gunners, he would be available for €28M.

However, after netting 11 goals in the first half of 2019-20, he has been sidelined since February through injury.

AZ Alkmaar pair Boadu and Stengs are also on Quique Setien’s radar, priced at €25M and €20M respectively, with their deals expiring in 2023.

Boadu is the second highest Eredivisie scorer this season, with 14 goals, but Arsenal are also tracking the 19-year old.

Midfielder Stengs could be an additional option for the Catalan side, if Setiein loses Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal in the coming months.