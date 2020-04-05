Barcelona consider free transfer move for Layvin Kurzawa

Barcelona are set to launch a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, when his contract expires this summer.

The French international is likely to leave the Parc des Princes in Junly, after five seasons with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

The 27-year old has previously been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, prior to the rise of Bukayo Saka for the Gunners.

According to reports from Catalan newspaper Diario Sport, Barcelona are now set to swoop in, after Kurzawa changed his agent to Kia Joorabchian.

La Blaugrana are reportedly considering selling Junior Firpo this summer, after a difficult first season at the Camp Nou.

Kurzawa would be an experienced back up option to Jordi Alba for the 2020-21 season, with Quique Setien looking to strengthen his full back areas.

The French international has enjoyed a successful stint with PSG, winning three Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France titles.