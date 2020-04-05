Atletico Madrid target Napoli star Hirving Lozano

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise summer move for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican international joined Gennaro Gattuso’s side in a €42M deal from PSV Eindhoven last summer, after netting 39 goals in 80 games for the Dutch side.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he could be open to a move, after starting just eight Serie A games in 2019-20.

Diego Simeone could be in the market for a new attacker in the coming months, if Thomas Lemar and Vitolo move on.

However, Los Rojiblancos are not the only side reported to be monitoring Lozano’s situation at the Stadio San Paolo.

La Liga rivals Valencia and Sevilla are also in the running for the 24-year old, with Premier League side Everton also linked with a move.

Lozano is under contract in Naples until 2024, however his value has reportedly dropped to around €35M in the past 12 months after failing to nail down a first team place.