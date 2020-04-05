Atletico Madrid close in on Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic

Atletico Madrid are edging closer to a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to reports in Marca.

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer, after contract extension talks stalled with the Catalan giants.

The 32-year old’s current deal expires in June 2021, and despite stating his preference to remain, the club have not offered a new deal.

Serie A sides AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have all been linked with a move, but Diego Simeone’s side now look to have moved ahead in the race.

The former Sevilla man wants to stay in Spain, if no deal is agreed with La Blaugrana, and Los Rojiblancos could make a bid in the region of €20M.

The main barrier to negotiations could be Rakitic’s current wages, estimated to be around €160,000 per week with Quique Setien’s side.

A move to Atletico could see him take a cut, with the Madrid side looking to reduce their current wage bill.