Valencia and Real Betis want Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos

La Liga pair Valencia and Real Betis are set to do battle this summer, in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spanish international is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2020-21 season, after Zinedine Zidane hinted he is no longer part of his first team plans.

Ceballos will have a number of offers, with Arsenal looking to make his loan deal a permanent, after returning to the side prior to the Covid 19 lock down.

However, the Gunners are reportedly unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s €40M valuation of the 23-year old.

That hesitation from the Premier League side has opened up the possibility of a return to Spain, with Marca claiming former club Real Betis and rivals Valencia are both keen on a move.

Betis will be boosted by Ceballos’ comments last week dismissing a potential move city rivals Sevilla, but they will also look to negotiate a lower fee.

Valencia were linked with a move during the January transfer window, with Real Madrid blocking their advances, but Los Che are set to revisit the situation in the coming months.