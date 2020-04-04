UEFA set Champions League final deadline of August 3

UEFA are working towards a Champions League final deadline of August 3 as part of their rescheduling process during the Covid 19 lock down.

Domestic and European competitions are currently suspended indefinitely as governments continue to battle against the spread of the virus.

However, according to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the European governing body are setting internal targets of when games need to be played by.

“You can work within the current system, or with a single game at home or away, or at a neutral venue, he told an interview with German TV channel ZDF, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“For now, all situations are theoretical, as the situation is extraordinary.

But, the Champions League must be finished by August 3.

We must be flexible, and we are working on plans to bring the Champions League and the Europa League back in May, June and July.”

La Liga currently have five clubs involved in both competitions, three in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

Atletico Madrid sealed their place in the quarter finals with the final Champions League game before the suspension, with a 3-2 win at holders Liverpool.

Real Madrid are trailing 2-1 from their last 16 first leg defeat at home to Manchester City, with Barcelona drawing 1-1 away at Napoli.

Getafe and Sevilla are yet to begin their two legged last 16 clashes against Inter Milan and AS Roma respectively.