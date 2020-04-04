Sevilla prepare ‘big money’ offer for Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri

Sevilla are reportedly considering a summer move for Liverpool’s forgotten man Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss international has played just two minutes of football in 2020, and he looks almost certain to move on from Anfield before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Julen Lopetegui’s side were linked with a move for the 28-year old during the January transfer window, however a reported asking price of €30M from the Reds, derailed their interest at the time.

However, according to reports from Swiss newspaper Blick, via Mundo Deportivo, sporting director Monchi is preparing a renewed push.

Liverpool are likely to be open to offers in the region of €15M, having significantly lowered their expectations from earlier in the campaign.

But Sevilla are not the only club interested in a move for the ex Bayern Munich man, with AS Roma and CSKA Moscow also reported to be monitoring his situation with the Premier League leaders.