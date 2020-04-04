Russian star Artem Dzyuba wants dream Real Madrid move

Russian international Artem Dzyuba has revealed he would love to play for Real Madrid in the future.

The Zenit St Petersburg striker is out of contract in July, and he has so far rejected the club’s offer of an extension.

He reportedly has offers from other clubs in Russia, along with interested parties in Germany, England and Italy.

However, the giant forward would ideally like a move to Zinedine Zidane’s side, if an offer was forthcoming this summer.

“Ever since I was little, I have been a fan of Real Madrid, he told an Instagram Live video, reported via Marca.

“Raul, Roberto Carlos, Redondo and Ronaldo all played there.

If they let me choose, I would play there.”

Dyzuba, who was part of the Russia side that eliminated Spain from the 2018 World Cup, also hinted he may not finish the season in Russia, due to his expiring contract.

The Russian League is in lock down indefinitely, due to the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak, with no return date on the table.

Zenit are currently nine points clear at the top, with eight games to go, as Sergei Semak’s side close in on a second successive title.