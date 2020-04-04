Napoli not interested in Barcelona star Junior Firpo

Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly withdrawn their interest in signing Barcelona defender Junior Firpo this summer.

The Catalan side are rumoured to be considering a quick sale for Firpo, after he has endured an unconvincing start to life at the Camp Nou this season.

But according to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Gennaro Gattuso considers the Spanish U21 international too expensive.

Despite Napoli’s apparent lack of interest in a move, La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien is still reported to be considering a sale.

The former Real Betis full back could potentially be used as part of a player plus cash deal to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona have highlighted the Argentina international as a priority signing this summer, with his €111M release clause activated in July.

If Firpo does move on, the Catalan side could make a move for previous target Alex Telles from Porto, who is available for €35M.