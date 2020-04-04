Mikel Merino: Copa del Rey final more important than Champions League spot

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino would prefer to win the Copa del Rey, over a return to the Champions League next season.

Imanol Alguacil’s side will take on local rivals Athletic Bilbao in the first all Basque Copa del Rey final in almost a century before the end of the season.

However, due to the ongoing Covid 19 suspension of football in Spain, a new date is yet to be confirmed for the game.

But the former Newcastle man was firm in his view that a cup final win would mean more than a Top Four finish.

“With the run of games we have been on (on route to the final), we can win, if it is played at all, he told an interview with Marca.

“A title is a title, for the club and for the city.

“It would be spectacular to win the cup, and if I had to choose, I would go for the cup, but we will push for both.”

Sociedad are currently fourth in La Liga, with 11 games of the 2019-20 campaign to play, if and when the season resumes.

However, Alguacil’s side will be in for a real battle to secure a return to the Champions League next season, with Sevilla, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Valencia all fighting for two places.