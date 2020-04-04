Juventus want Valencia star Ferran Torres

Serie A giants Juventus remain determined to sign Valencia’s highly rated midfielder Ferran Torres ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Spanish U21 international has been linked with a potential move away from the Estadio Mestalla with no contract extension agreed beyond June 2021.

The 20-year old has established himself as a regular for Albert Celades’ side this season, and according to reports from Tuttosport, Juve will make an offer.

Alongside a cash bid, Juventus are also considering a player exchange, with defensive pair Daniele Rugani and Mattia Di Sciglio rumoured to be the options.

That could suit Valencia, as Celades will be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Ezequiel Garay and Alessandro Florenzi out of contract in June.

However, Maurizio Sarri’s side are not the only club interested in Torres, with Premier League pair Chelsea and Liverpool also linked with a move.

Torres is reportedly rated at around €60M by Valencia, however, due to his contract situation, bidding clubs will look try and drive the price down below €50M in the coming months.