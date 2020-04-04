Jose Sa open to Atletico Madrid move

Olympiacos goal keeper Jose Sa has hinted he would be open to a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

The former Porto stopper has earned rave reviews in 2019-20, after completing a permanent move to the Greek side last summer.

But according to an interview with Portuguese newspaper Remate Digital, via Mundo Deportivo, he is keeping his options open.

“I do not know anything about interest from other clubs.

Of course it is always good to be talked about positively and have your work praised.

My goal now is to finish the season, whenever that is, but I always want to compete with the best.”

The 27-year old has established himself as first choice under manager Pedro Martins, with 21 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

His form has reportedly attracted attention across Europe, with Diego Simeone potentially interested in a move, as a replacement for Antonio Adan.

Adan, who has operated as Jan Oblak’s understudy for the last two season, is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano when his contract expires at the end of the season.

If Adan does opt to move on from the club, that would leave Simeone with Carlos Marin and Alex dos Santos as his only back up options.