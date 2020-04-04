Everton eye audacious double bid for Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez

Premier League side Everton are reportedly considering a shock double swoop for Real Madrid pair Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Colombian international Rodriguez has been widely linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with former boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly keen on a reunion at Goodison Park.

However, according to reports from Marca, the Toffees are also considering a surprise move for former Tottenham star Bale.

The Welshman saw a move to China fall apart last summer, and despite Zinedine Zidane insisting he remains part of his plans in Madrid, he will be subject to speculation again this summer.

A move for Bale is likely to be beyond Everton, but Rodriguez remains an option, if Zidane wants to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The former AS Monaco star could be available for around €25M, however Everton could face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United in the coming weeks.