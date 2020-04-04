Celta Vigo want permanent deals for Jeison Murillo and Rafinha

Celta Vigo are reportedly working on permanent deals for on loan players Jeison Murillo and Rafinha, during the Covid 19 lock down.

The pair, on loan from Sampdoria and Barcelona respectively, are rumoured to be open to moves, but each could represent a record buy for the Galician club.

Colombian international Murillo has a €16M purchase option included in his deal from the Serie A side, with La Blaugrana open to a €16M bid for Rafinha.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, they could be challenged in a move for the Brazilian.

Celta are hoping the 27-year old will reject offers from Italy and Germany, to remain at the Estadio Balaidos, after playing a key role for the club so far this season.

A deal for Murillo is likely to be more straightforward, as per the terms of the pre agreed deal, despite enduring a injury disrupted time at the club in 2019-20.